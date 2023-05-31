MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — First Western Bank & Trust is announcing the beginning of the ‘Essentials for Learning’ Summer Snack Drive.

According to a news release, since 2021, First Western has been working with schools to provide high-need items that help improve the educational experience for kids in elementary and middle school.

The Summer Snack Drive is happening at all the Minot First Western Bank & Trust locations starting on June 1 and going until August 10. Collection bins will be near the entrances of each location.

The ‘Essentials for Learning’ program is organized by First Western that provides partner schools with things that students need that will help them succeed, this means anything from filling food pantries to providing books and teaching tools.

Since November 2021 — when the program started — First Western has made around 40 deliveries to eight schools, which provided over $33,000 worth of notebooks, headphones, snacks, clothing, and other school supplies.

Requests range from deodorant to books, but the more requested items are actually snacks.

According to FeedingAmerica.org, nine million kids in the U.S. are food insecure, and kids that are facing hunger are more likely to repeat a grade in elementary school, experience developmental impairments, and have more social and behavioral problems. While there are federally funded food programs, it doesn’t solve child hunger.

Healthy snacks are an essential part of helping kids grow and stay focused, and sometimes these snacks are the only nutrition kids get during school hours.

The First Western Bank & Trust locations in Minot will be collecting these snacks during the summer to donate to seven ‘Essentials for Learning’ partner schools including Longfellow Elementary, Sunnyside Elementary, Washington Elementary, Dakota Elementary, Roosevelt Elementary, Jim Hill Middle School, and Sawyer Public School.

The requested snacks include granola bars, Goldfish crackers, snack-size bags of pretzels, fruit leathers, beef jerky, unsweetened applesauce, and trail mix.