Donate to Cookies For You for cookies to be delivered to frontline workers

Want to thank frontline workers but aren’t sure how? Cookies For You in Minot has a tasty idea.

Visit the Cookies For You website and contribute any dollar amount to frontline workers and leave a short message for them. You can select from Trinity Health, Minot Police Department, the Fire Departments or Ambulance Services.

All contributions made before 9 a.m. on Monday mornings will be consolidated and Cookies For You will deliver that dollar amount of treats to each organization.

Here’s how it works: If 100 people each contribute $1 to Trinity Hospitals, Cookies For You will deliver $100 worth of various goodies along with all of your messages to them the following week.

C: Cookies For You

