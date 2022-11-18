MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Sometimes good things do come in big packages.

Because more than 4,000 pounds of food has been delivered to feed students and families at two local elementary schools.

The Minot Public School Foundation gave 2,200 pounds of food each, to Longfellow and Washington elementary schools.

The food was from the Great Plains Food Bank.

The foundation’s Back to Basics program provides food, winter gear, and hygiene products for students in six schools in the school district.

The executive director says there’s a need right now for money and volunteers.

“These pantries look a little different in each school, depending on the size and the space for them to house the food and product. So if the students need cold weather gear like a jacket, or snow pants, they’re able to go to their counselor and just ask for it. If they don’t have the size in the school, we’ll make sure to get that size for them. And if they just need some food, they can just work with the trusted relationships that they have in the school to get those free items,” said Danielle Rued.

The Minot Public School Foundation is also part of the Twice Blessed campaign, so any money donated through December 31 will be doubled.