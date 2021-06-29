Donation allows Velva Public Schools to purchase two new robots

One public school is looking to get a little more hands-on, thanks to a community help.

Tuesday morning, as part of a giveaway, the Bank of North Dakota donated $5,000 which was then matched by People’s State Bank in Velva — totaling $10,000 donated to both Velva Public Schools and Minot Public Schools.

Velva’s Business Education Teacher, Annette Braaten, says the money will be put toward purchasing two new robots, costing approximately $500 each.

She says each robot will allow students to break away from their normal pen and paper studies and learn hands-on skills like building and programming.

“It helps problem-solving, it helps them kind of figure out what they’re doing and allows them to dive in a little deeper, expand, and I guess it just gives them something to see that’s real as their learning,” Braaten said.

Braaten says the robots should be ready for the upcoming school year and they hope to purchase more in the near future.