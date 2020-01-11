Donation bins placed in Minot, Bismarck public libraries

Donation bins have been placed in the front lobbies of both Minot and Bismarck public libraries filled with hats, scarves and gloves free for the public this winter.

Yesterday, Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library Director Christine and Assitant Director Elizabeth placed a basket in the front lobby with winter gear for those in need. In a post on Facebook, they asked the public to donate extra hats, gloves and scarves to the basket.

Shortly after, Minot Public Library Director Janet Anderson saw their post and decided to implement the idea as well.

Their bin is also located in the lobby and is open for all ages to take advantage of. Anderson said they will keep the bin in the lobby as long as there are items for people to take.

They are also asking the public to bring donations so they can keep the donation bin going throughout the winter.

