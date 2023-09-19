MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — There’s a donation drive happening in Minot until October 31 for Lutheran Campus Ministries, MSU Food Pantry.

Madison Helms, along with 24 others, is a part of the Fall Class of the Community Leadership Institute through the Minot Chamber EDC.

The members who are a part of the Community Leadership Insitute are given a service project or community impact project put together, and they all work together to carry out the project.

“One in three students on college campuses across the country struggles with food insecurity,” said Madison Helms, the relationship manager in ag banking at Bremer Bank.

She said that food insecurity is affecting those who are living on campus or living close to campus.

They’re looking for anything that’s easily microwavable, or you could just stick in a toaster. Personal care items are another big thing.

Items that are needed:

Easy Mac (microwavable cups)

Spaghetti O’s

Pop Tarts

Granola Bars

Instant Oatmeal

Snack Size Chips

Fruit Cups

Milk Boxes

Ramen

Canned Fruit

Applesauce

Canned Chicken

Canned Tun/Packets

Peanut Butter and Jelly

Soup

Cereal

Toiletries: toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, feminine hygiene products, razors, lotion, face wash, shave gel/cream, toilet paper)

Laundry Materials: soap, stain remover, fabric softener, dryer sheets)

You can drop items off inside Bremer Bank at 1615 36th Avenue SW, the Minot International Airport, MSU Wellness Center, City Hall, and Vocational Rehab in Town and Country.

“For all of us, it’s just a really great way for all of us, as community leaders to be able to give back to the community that we live in, especially for students on Minot State’s campus, which likely, some of them will come back into our businesses here in Minot. Anything we can do to help anybody, and especially those students means a lot to us,” Helms said.