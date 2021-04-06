Donation drive set up for victims of New Town apartment fire

Badlands Search & Rescue is holding a donation drive on Wednesday for the fire victims of New Town’s Red Hawk Estates apartment complex.

According to a Facebook post, the donation drive will be at Brady’s Towing/BSAR Base.

They are asking for donations of gift cards for groceries or fuel, toiletries, diapers, blankets, children’s toys, games, books, wet wipes, dry foods, snacks, backpacks, duffel bags or suitcases.

BSAR is also collecting donations for emergency responders of the area (New Town, Parshall, Mandaree, Plaza and Stanley Fire Departments; New Town EMS; New Town Police Department and Three Affiliated Tribes Law Enforcement Services) who all responded to the fire and have been “running ragged” over the last several days.

For emergency services, they are asking for Powerade, granola bars, wet wipes and disinfectant wipes.

You can drop off any donations on Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. CST at 2418 Main Street South in Watford City.

The apartment building was deemed a total loss and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.