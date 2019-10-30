Donation for school lunch debt

MINOT — A few weeks ago, we told you about one bike club raising money to help eliminate student lunch debts. Now, the check is in.

The Ice Cold Ryders Club raised $6,000 through various fundraisers. The school district said there was more than $15,000 in student lunch debt.

We spoke to one person who said the donation helped, but there is still more to go.

“We’re just really trying to make sure that we can give families a hand up when they need a hand up and let them know that there are people in the community that want to help them and make a difference,” said Danielle Rued, Executive Director of Minot Public School Foundation.

Minot Public School said there’s about $6,000 left of debt, which is higher than normal.

They said private donations given throughout the year will go toward the rest of the accounts.

