FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — The Fargo Police Department is looking to help the families of the police officers who were involved in Friday’s shooting by helping to collect donations to support them in their time of need.

According to the Fargo Police’s Facebook page, the Leadership Care Fund is now collecting donations that will be used to support the families of Officer Jake Wallin, Officer Andrew Dotas, and Officer Tyler Hawes.

Donations can be made at any Bell Bank location or online at LeadershipCareFund.com. The site does not collect any fees, ensuring all funds will go directly to the families of the three officers.

The Fargo Police Department also thanked the community saying they are “proud to serve our community and tremendously grateful for the continual support being extended to all of us during this difficult time. This support is never taken for granted.”

You can donate online right here.