Donations gathered in Minot delivered to Oregon fire victims

Last week we reported how a community who knows what it’s like to go through a tragedy is helping one thousands of miles away.

On Wednesday, the donations gathered in Minot were delivered to fire victims out in Santiam Canyon, OR.

We spoke to the donation organizer who says hundreds of people stepped up to donate.

She received so many that she had to stop taking them.

On Wednesday, volunteers from Oregon helped unload the 30-foot trailer into the Mari-Linn School gym.

She says the Minot community’s generosity is going to help hundreds of victims.

“They have teachers that have lost their homes that lived on the North Fork. They have students here whose families have lost their homes. So, I mean it’s definitely going to be a process to rebuild,” said Lyndsie Ferrell, donation organizer.

The donations will be at the school for the next month.

She plans on working with a UPS store in Minot so she can continue to send items.

