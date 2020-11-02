Donations needed for Minot family displaced by mobile home fire

A fire in Minot destroyed a mobile home, and now friends of the family are asking for the community’s help.

The fire happened at Jefferson Park shortly after 9 Saturday night.

No one was inside at the time, but the family’s dog did not survive.

A neighbor and close friend began to coordinate donations, and says in times like these being there for each other is what matters most.

“We’ve donated quite a bit of stuff that we don’t use, it’s just material we can replace it if need be but when you literally lose everything and have those three kids that’s hard that’s very hard to start from ground zero again,” friend Britney Ford said.

The family is in need of the following:

Small/medium clothing in junior’s for a girl, pants size 3

Medium/large clothing in men’s for a boy, pants size 30×32

Small clothing in women’s for a woman, pants size 0-3

You can contact Britney Ford at 701-390-6177 for a drop off location.