Donations Needed for Victims of Apartment Fire

Donations for people displaced by a Mandan Apartment Fire started piling up before it was even put out, but more items are needed.

Volunteers are sorting through hundreds of donations already at the Blackstone Hotel and as additional families arrive, they are in need of the following items:

Newborn and 2T boys clothing Size medium women’s tops Size 14 & up women’s size clothing Women’s undergarments Pajamas Baby food & formula Girls clothing size 5-12 Bedding & towels Kitty litter & kitty litter boxes

Items can be brought to Blackstone Hotel on Old Red Trail.

Volunteers are also needed to help with managing donations and getting them to victims of the apartment fire.