Donnell Preskey Hushka seeking seat on Bismarck School Board

Bismarck resident Donnell Preskey Hushka announced Tuesday she is running for a seat on the Bismarck School Board.

“As a parent, I care deeply about my child’s education. I have taken great interest in the curriculum and the education environment at my daughter’s school,” Preskey Hushka said in a statement. “The opportunity to be involved in decisions that help guide all our children’s education would be an honor.”

Preskey Hushka is a government affairs specialist at the North Dakota Association of Counties and a member of the North Dakota School Safety Partners.

She also worked for nearly 20 years as a broadcast journalist for KX News.

Preskey Hushka and her husband, Travis Hushka, have a daughter who attends Sunrise Elementary.

The Bismarck School Board election is Tuesday, June 9.