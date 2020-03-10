Donnell Preskey Hushka seeking seat on Bismarck School Board

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Bismarck resident Donnell Preskey Hushka announced Tuesday she is running for a seat on the Bismarck School Board.

“As a parent, I care deeply about my child’s education. I have taken great interest in the curriculum and the education environment at my daughter’s school,” Preskey Hushka said in a statement. “The opportunity to be involved in decisions that help guide all our children’s education would be an honor.”

Preskey Hushka is a government affairs specialist at the North Dakota Association of Counties and a member of the North Dakota School Safety Partners.

She also worked for nearly 20 years as a broadcast journalist for KX News.

Preskey Hushka and her husband, Travis Hushka, have a daughter who attends Sunrise Elementary.

The Bismarck School Board election is Tuesday, June 9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Raising North Dakota: Teens and Sleep

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raising North Dakota: Teens and Sleep"

Remarkable Women: Erin Huber

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable Women: Erin Huber"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/10"

Tuesday Forecast: Partly Sunny and warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Forecast: Partly Sunny and warmer"

Arts for All

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arts for All"

Region 7 Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region 7 Basketball"

Region 5 Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region 5 Basketball"

Region Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region Basketball"

BSC Signing

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Signing"

Vision Zero

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vision Zero"

Robert One Minute 3-9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 3-9"

Robert Suhr KX News At 5pm Forecast 8-9-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 5pm Forecast 8-9-20"

Caucus Ready

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caucus Ready"

Lunch Debt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lunch Debt"

MSU Student Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU Student Center"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/9"

Monday Forecast: Seasonable Temperatures & Partly Sunny

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Forecast: Seasonable Temperatures & Partly Sunny"

Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

Thumbnail for the video titled "Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month"

Last look at WDA

Thumbnail for the video titled "Last look at WDA"

Bismarck Bucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bucks"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge