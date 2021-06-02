Don’t forget — wearing a helmet means free ice cream for kids if police ‘catch’ you in the act

Just a reminder in case you missed it — summertime means free tasty treats for North Dakota kids who wear helmets while riding or skating.

AAA, Dairy Queen and VisionZero are joining with law enforcement for the “I Got Caught” campaign.

As we reported in May, the Minot Police Department, along with the Bismarck Police Department, the Berthold Police Department, the Ward County Sheriff’s Department, the Morton County Sheriff’s Office and many other North Dakota law enforcement agencies are looking for kids wearing helmets while riding bicycles, skateboards and in-line skates.

If caught, a child will receive a “citation” for a free small Dairy Queen cone.

It’s estimated as many as 12,000 young people across North Dakota will receive a ticket for an ice cream treat.

You can see a list of participating law enforcement agencies at the AAA website as of the end of May.

The eight-year-old program has served up over 80,000 free ice cream citations to date.

Supporting sponsors of the annual campaign include the North Dakota Sheriffs and Deputies Association, the North Dakota Chiefs of Police Association and Safe Kids coalitions in Bismarck, Grand Forks, Fargo and Minot.