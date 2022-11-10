BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — DoorDash Thursday activated its Severe Weather Protocol and suspended operations across parts of North Dakota.

According to a news release, the precautionary measure comes as the blizzard is forecast to bring potentially dangerous weather, including heavy snowfall and strong winds to impacted areas.

DoorDash will suspend all operations in Bismarck, Jamestown, and Valley City from 1:00 p.m. Thursday until at least noon Friday.

The changes have been passed along to Dashers, merchants and customers in the impacted areas

“This is a significant winter storm which risks making travel hazardous and in some cases, impossible,” said DoorDash spokesperson Julian Crowley. “To help keep our community safe during this storm, DoorDash is proactively activating our Severe Weather Protocol and suspending operations across parts of North Dakota. We are closely monitoring the difficult conditions on the ground and will resume operations as soon as it is safe to do so. Our thoughts are with local Dashers, merchants, and customers and we thank all of them for their understanding.”