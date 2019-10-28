DOT Delays Several Mandan Construction Projects

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANDAN – 2020 was looking to be another big construction season in both Bismarck and Mandan.

But now, several high profile projects have been delayed.

That’s because the DOT recently sent Mandan a letter saying due to a lack of funding, the Highway 1806 North project needs to be pushed back by a year.

The DOT told the city several projects in the Fargo area next year are costing them more than expected, so delays need to happen.

Also being pushed back, phase one of the Memorial Highway reconstruction from 2021 to 2022 as well as plans to widen and urbanize 27th Street Northwest from Highway 1806 to Eighth Avenue Northwest. That project has a start date of 2021 and now won’t get underway until 2022.

“The biggest concern on the transportation side is the intersection of Collins and Old Red Trail, we’re seeing quite a bit of stacking there, we’ve filed quite a bit on complaints on that, so this project has identified a long term solution at that intersection,” said Mandan City Engineer Justin Froseth.

Now he adds other projects, such as the Main Street Improvement project slated for next year will still go on as scheduled because funding for that project comes from a different pot of funding.

The bad news is if you use Highway 1806 on a daily basis, it’ll remain bumpy for a little while longer.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Therapy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Therapy"

Men's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Men's Basketball"

Women's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Women's Basketball"

SM Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "SM Volleyball"

Century Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Volleyball"

Monday, October 28th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, October 28th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Trick or Treat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trick or Treat"

Mandan Roads

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Roads"

Cancer Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cancer Center"

Changing Halloween

Thumbnail for the video titled "Changing Halloween"

Wreaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wreaths"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Teeth and Candy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teeth and Candy"

Romance Scam

Thumbnail for the video titled "Romance Scam"

Boy Scouts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boy Scouts"

Charges Filed in Gunfire Incident

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charges Filed in Gunfire Incident"

Your Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/28"

Arctic Air Highlights The First Half Of The Work Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arctic Air Highlights The First Half Of The Work Week"

Kayla Emter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kayla Emter"

Saul's

Thumbnail for the video titled "Saul's"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge