DOT Delays Several Mandan Construction Projects

MANDAN – 2020 was looking to be another big construction season in both Bismarck and Mandan.

But now, several high profile projects have been delayed.

That’s because the DOT recently sent Mandan a letter saying due to a lack of funding, the Highway 1806 North project needs to be pushed back by a year.

The DOT told the city several projects in the Fargo area next year are costing them more than expected, so delays need to happen.

Also being pushed back, phase one of the Memorial Highway reconstruction from 2021 to 2022 as well as plans to widen and urbanize 27th Street Northwest from Highway 1806 to Eighth Avenue Northwest. That project has a start date of 2021 and now won’t get underway until 2022.

“The biggest concern on the transportation side is the intersection of Collins and Old Red Trail, we’re seeing quite a bit of stacking there, we’ve filed quite a bit on complaints on that, so this project has identified a long term solution at that intersection,” said Mandan City Engineer Justin Froseth.

Now he adds other projects, such as the Main Street Improvement project slated for next year will still go on as scheduled because funding for that project comes from a different pot of funding.

The bad news is if you use Highway 1806 on a daily basis, it’ll remain bumpy for a little while longer.