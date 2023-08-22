VELVA, N.D. (KXNET) — One woman in Velva started a pretzel company and it became so popular, it became a worldwide sensation.

Dorothy Henke started Dot’s Pretzels out of her home in Velva. In 2021, she sold it to The Hershey Company.

On Tuesday, it was learned the company that bought Dot’s Pretzels is closing the plant in Velva.

With the plant being shut down the mayor of Velva says here in a small town they spend money on commerce and with no jobs how will they be able to do that?

People in the community are affected, especially the employees.

“I’m a manager of four apartment buildings and I have people that work there. Of course, some of them have been pulling out about a month ago when they all got laid off. Definitely makes a difference,” said Gene Jenson, City Commissioner of Velva.

Senior Manager of Communications, Todd Scott of The Hershey Company, says they are closing the plant down to increase productivity.

Employees were given two options, either relocate to another Hershey plant or take the severance package.

Dot’s Pretzels is something Velva is known for and the mayor doesn’t want the Dot’s legacy to go to waste.

“I was just out in Deadwood South Dakota last spring. You know they got the new pretzels down there before we sell them here in town. Just talking to local people down there, ‘Oh you are from Velva.’ Anytime you mention Velva they are like ‘Hey is that where that Dot’s Pretzels is made?’ And I don’t want our community to lose that,” said Mike Schreiner, the Mayor of Velva.

Monday they were here and Tuesday they were gone.

A few people KX News spoke to didn’t even know they were closed.

“I mean Dot worked really hard to build that legacy and I think we need to continue it in some way, shape, or form to honor her and her legacy in town here,” said Schreiner.

KX News reached out to the plant manager of Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels who say they are not making any statements right now.