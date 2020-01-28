Dot’s Pretzels making deployment a little tastier

Brett Anderson of South Dakota sent his friend some Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels — and the response they got was incredible.

“Everyone likes good stories right? Well here’s one,” Anderson’s post read.

One of his friends is deployed, so Anderson sent him a care package.

“I got him some beef jerky and beef sticks from Howard Cold Storage (which my parents always did for me when I was out at sea) and then something he never had before. Some Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels,” said Anderson.

Anderson said his friend was so surprised that he’s never had any Dot’s Pretzels before when visiting him, especially because it says Pride of Dakota on the bag.

“I’ve known you for 14 years. Why the hell haven’t I had these before? It says Pride of Dakota right on the bag!” his friend said.

Anderson said his friend emailed Dot’s and asked if they could ship pretzels to them. Not only can they ship them to him on deployment, but they will match however many he buys up to $250 to share with the men and women on deployment with him.

“He thought it was cool,” Anderson said, “He seemed very excited about it. [Dot’s] was very nice. I like these pretzels, but I’m a bigger fan now.”

As of posting time, Anderson had 19,000 likes, 2,000 comments and 11,000 shares on his post.

