MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Blue Rider Bar is proud to announce the first annual Double-D Haw, Minot’s biggest and best breast cancer fundraiser.

According to a news release, the event will be held Saturday, October, 15 from 5-11 p.m. at the Blue Rider.

All proceeds from this event go to the Trinity Health Cancer Fund to help patients and survivors in their fights against breast cancer.

“We were thrilled when The Blue Rider approached us with this unique fundraising opportunity,” said Dusty Zimmerman of the Trinity Health Foundation. “It’s been great partnering with them and we are so excited about this event!”

Double-D Haw will be a fun and lively night of delicious food, signature drinks and beers, a bra art auction, and live music.

Patrons of Double-D Haw will enjoy an authentic seafood boil, a food experience you won’t want to miss.

“You don’t see a seafood boil very often in North Dakota,” said Terry Peterson, owner of The Blue Rider. “We’re always happy to bring different and cool stuff to Minot, and this is for a great cause so be sure to get your tickets to Double D-Haw and join us for all the fun and great food!”

The Blue Rider bartenders will be pouring original, and pink, event signature drinks at Double-D Haw, cocktail creativity to fuel the fun all night long.

The friends at Atypical Brewing and Barrelworks have brewed Pink Drink, an Aronia berry and plumb sour beer, especially for Double-D Haw and breast cancer awareness month.

For the whole month of October, $1 from the sale of every pint of Pink Drink sold at Atypical and The Blue Rider will go to the Trinity Health Cancer Fund.

Nick Holwegner, of Atypical Brewing, said, “We’re happy to have Pink Drink back in our beer rotation and happy as well to be able to donate to the Trinity Health Cancer Fund during breast cancer awareness month.”

There will be live music all night at Double-D Haw.

Local musician Andrew Francis will play an acoustic set or two during the social and dinner hours, and then close down 1st Ave in front of The Blue Rider for a good old-fashioned street dance featuring the Little Chicago Funk band.

Get out those boogie shoes and be prepared to dance the night away.

Anyone familiar with The Blue Rider knows that art is an essential part of the vibe at the bar, and art will be a key part of Double-D Haw.

13 local artists have created wild, whimsical, and one-of-a-kind bras that will be auctioned off at the event.

“So many artists have given generously of their time and talent for us,” said event organizer ShaunAnne Tangney. “You’re going to have a chance to bid on some really amazing artwork at Double-D Haw.”

And there’s more art: the Double-D Haw crew is going to turn the entire Blue Rider into a work of street art.

Starting on October 2, they’re going to cover the entire building head to toe in bras, the Blue will be a sight to see.

Tickets for Double-D Haw are $50, and each ticket includes the seafood boil, two free drinks, and some Double-D Haw swag.

Tickets are available online, in advance at The Blue Rider, and at the door.

Mark your calendars for Double-D Haw at The Blue Rider, on October 15 from 5-11 p.m.

A great night of food and drinks, art and music, and lots and lots of bras.

It’s going to be the most fun, and all for a great cause: breast cancer awareness and the Trinity Health Cancer Fund.