MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) —The Blue Rider Bar in Minot had a great night on October 15.

According to a news release, over 200 people enjoyed the seafood boil, street dance, art bra auction, cold beer, and warm company.

Those people also gave generously to the reason for the party, the first Double-D Haw.

The Blue Rider is proud to announce that Double-D Haw was able to donate $8,500 to the Trinity Health Cancer Fund to help patients and survivors in their fight against breast cancer.

“We were thrilled when The Blue Rider approached us with such a unique fundraising opportunity, and we are so grateful for the amount of money raised — it will help so many people in their battle with cancer,” said Dusty Zimmerman of the Trinity Health Foundation.

The money was raised in multiple ways at Double-D Haw. Ticket sales were quick and people enjoyed the seafood boil and Pink Drink — an Aronia berry and plumb sour beer.

“We love a good collab,” said Event Organizer ShaunAnne Tangney, “downtown businesses working together to help fight cancer is just really, really cool.”

The Blue Rider and Atypical donated $1 from the sale of Pink Drink during the month of October.

Anyone who is familiar with The Blue Rider knows that art is a crucial part of the vibe, and art was a key part of Double-D Haw. 13 artists created one-of-a-kind bras that were auctioned off at the event.

“Supporting local art and artists is really important to us,” said Blue Rider Owner Terry Peterson, “that their work helped support such a good cause is a double bonus.”

The outside of The Blue Rider was also covered in bras, which was made possible by those who donated old bras.

“I think we got almost 500 bras, the generosity of the people of Minot never fails to impress and move me,” said Tangney.

Tons of people donated time and talent to Double-D Haw to make it such a big party.

“And it was all so much fun. Big fundraisers are a lot of work, but you’d never know it with Double D-Haw — everyone had a blast,” said Zimmerman.

It was for a great cause: breast cancer awareness, and the Trinity Health Cancer Fund.

Peterson said, “Just wait ’til next year — Double-D Haw’s coming back even bigger and better.”

You can keep a look out for next year’s Double-D Haw on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.