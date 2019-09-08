Live Now
Double Fatal ATV Crash near Eckelson

Local News

A 47-year-old Fargo man and a 43-year-old man from Arizona are dead after a double ATV crash around 7:30 p.m. last night.

Just after 7:00, the two men left Sanborn, each driving a 2014 Arctic Cat ATV. They were headed to a rural farm north of Eckelson. As the Arizona man was traveling west on 27th Street Southeast, he lost control of the ATV.

The four-wheeler rolled into a slough on the side of the gravel road, about six miles northeast of Eckelson. The Fargo man was traveling ahead and made it to the farm. He then started to retrace his path to find the Arizona man.

While doing so, he lost control and rolled into a ditch. The Arizona man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the Fargo man died on the way to Mercy Hospital.

The crashes remain under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol. HP says alcohol is a factor in both crashes, and that neither driver was wearing a helmet.

