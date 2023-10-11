BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum will officially be on the ballot in Nevada in 2024 after it was announced today that Burgum has filed to be in the First in the West Caucus.

The First in the West Caucus marks a crucial step in shaping the Republican nomination process for President with candidates having a filing window from September 1 to October 15. Burgum now officially joins the slate of candidates participating in the official Republican nominating process.

“I’m excited to compete in the First in the West Caucus,” said Burgum, “As a western governor, I understand the issues that Nevada is facing and look forward to helping solve them as President. Together we will fix the economy, unleash American energy, win the Cold War with China and bring out the best of America.”

The First in the West Caucus is scheduled for February 8, 2024.