Doula community is helping change the way people view the birth experience

Whether it’s a family’s first baby or tenth, a doula can help make the birth and postpartum experience better.

A doula is defined as a trained professional who provides continuous physical, emotional and informational support to a mother before, during and shortly after childbirth to help her achieve the healthiest, most satisfying experience possible.

A midwife, on the other hand, is a trained health professional who helps healthy women during labor, delivery and after the birth of their babies. A midwife may deliver babies at birthing centers or at home, but most can deliver babies at a hospital.

In short, a doula focuses on a supportive role; a midwife focuses on delivering babies.

We talked to the President of the Bismarck Doula Community, Willow Hall who is a Birth Doula and Certified Lactation Counselor.

She said she got involved in birth work about 10 years ago, but most recently in Bismarck in 2015, after she took training to become a doula.

Willow believes the doula community is designed to work beautifully to empower women when they give birth.

The Bismarck Doula Community is interested in creating collaborative conversations both with the doula community and their clients as well as the medical community.

They also connect people with resources in order to have a better birth experience.

There are many components to consider when giving birth such as a Lactation Counselor and a Postpartum Doula.

While the Lactation Counselor helps mom and baby get through the breastfeeding process, the Postpartum Doula helps mom get acclimated after giving birth.

For more information on the Doula Community in Bismarck, go here.