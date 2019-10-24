Down syndrome awareness: Achieving through ASTEP

October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month, a time dedicated to celebrate those with an extra chromosome and spread awareness of their abilities and accomplishments.

This story is a two-part series about the Burckhard family.

Nineteen years ago, Kevin and Paula Burckhard of Minot had their third child, Grace.



Grace was their third child but the first to be born with Down Syndrome.



After learning about life with an extra chromosome, the family wanted

Grace to have a roommate for life, so they adopted their daughter, Bella, from Ukraine.



Fast forward a little bit, the Burckhard family now has four kids with Down Syndrome, which will all be featured in this two-part story.

But first, a focus on Grace and how she’s pursuing a college education.

“She’s super engaged, super social, loves Michael Jackson, loves Elton John,” explained Vanessa Rovig, the academic coordinator for ASTEP at Minot State University.



“She just loves to be around people and she really loves to be at college with her peers. She just wants to be here, just like anybody else.”



A college experience is something her parents could’ve never expected for Grace, but thanks to the Advancing Students Toward Education and Employment program – or ASTEP – she’s a freshman at MSU.



ASTEP Project Director, Amy Armstrong said, “The students that are in ASTEP are going to the cafeteria, they’re living in our residence halls here on campus, they’re going to classes with their peers who don’t have disabilities, they’re hanging out with friends.”



Grace gets to be a part of it all. ASTEP is the only program of its kind in North Dakota, and it just so happens that it’s where Grace is meant to be, both of her parents are MSU alum.



The classes she takes can accommodate to her learning skills and goals while still challenging her to meet the objectives of each course, allowing her to be a regular college kid.



“Someone with Down Syndrome is no different than you or I walking down the street,” said Rovig. “We all have things or goals in our life that we want to achieve and they should be given the same opportunity as anybody else to be able to reach those goals.”



There are currently 18 students enrolled in ASTEP.

Perhaps in the future, it’s a possibility for Grace’s younger siblings.



Their Dad, Kevin, told me that he and his wife knew adopting Grace’s younger sister, Bella would be a big undertaking.



They were concerned about a learning curve, language barriers and how or if she’d succeed in school.



But then, with the help of many supporters in the community – a BIG one being the special education staff at Minot Public Schools – they were excited to adopt two more kids with extra chromosomes.

Friday on Good Day Dakota, we’ll more about them and the work Minot Public Schools does to make their education possible.”