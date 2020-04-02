Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Downtown Bismarck adjusts to fit community needs due to shutdown

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Across the state, thousands of shops and restaurants have scrambled to modify their business model. Despite many restrictions due to the coronavirus, there are plenty of options to support local businesses safely.

The Downtown Business Association of Bismarck has been working hard to make sure everything is running as smoothly as possible. Most of the retailers and vendors downtown depend on local business so restrictions on time parking have been lifted to help make shopping easier.

The chief operating officer of the Bismarck Downtowners says they’ve spent time putting together curbside pickup zones to make shopping downtown easier

“So we’ve got eight pick up zones downtown for members anywhere from restaurants to retail, anybody who is still operating in that capacity,” said Kate Herzog, Chief Operating Officer of Bismarck Downtowners.

Herzog says some small business owners have the option of selling gift cards to use later when the shutdown lifts.

Below is a list of a few of the Downtown Members that are offering safe and healthy ways to continue to shop support their local businesses.

If you are a small business owner and need information about unemployment or the Cares Act, go here. For additional info go here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/2"

Tiger King Donut

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tiger King Donut"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/2"

Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/2"

BIRD DOG CHAMP

Thumbnail for the video titled "BIRD DOG CHAMP"

Cold & snowy conditions impact most of ND today

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cold & snowy conditions impact most of ND today"

Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Track and Field"

Grocery Store

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grocery Store"

2 Exec Orders April 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 Exec Orders April 1"

Nursing Exam Issue

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nursing Exam Issue"

Wednesday, April 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, April 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

MHA Nation

Thumbnail for the video titled "MHA Nation"

Girls Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls Hockey"

RJR Remembrance

Thumbnail for the video titled "RJR Remembrance"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Oil Supply

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oil Supply"

Airports

Thumbnail for the video titled "Airports"

Cake Dreams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cake Dreams"

Online Grocery Surge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Online Grocery Surge"

Soup Kitchen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Soup Kitchen"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge