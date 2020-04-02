Downtown Bismarck adjusts to fit community needs due to shutdown

Across the state, thousands of shops and restaurants have scrambled to modify their business model. Despite many restrictions due to the coronavirus, there are plenty of options to support local businesses safely.

The Downtown Business Association of Bismarck has been working hard to make sure everything is running as smoothly as possible. Most of the retailers and vendors downtown depend on local business so restrictions on time parking have been lifted to help make shopping easier.

The chief operating officer of the Bismarck Downtowners says they’ve spent time putting together curbside pickup zones to make shopping downtown easier

“So we’ve got eight pick up zones downtown for members anywhere from restaurants to retail, anybody who is still operating in that capacity,” said Kate Herzog, Chief Operating Officer of Bismarck Downtowners.

Herzog says some small business owners have the option of selling gift cards to use later when the shutdown lifts.

Below is a list of a few of the Downtown Members that are offering safe and healthy ways to continue to shop support their local businesses.

If you are a small business owner and need information about unemployment or the Cares Act, go here. For additional info go here.