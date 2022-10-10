BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — From the orange signs to the yellow tape, the dust, and the noise, business owners in downtown Bismarck say they’re over this summer’s construction.

The work has made it difficult for customers to visit their favorite shops and restaurants.

Fortunately, city leaders say by the end of this month, the work will be done.

“I don’t think anyone likes construction, in terms of the impacts associated with construction,” Bismarck city engineer Gabe Schell said.

That’s putting it mildly, depending on who you ask. The spring and summer have turned downtown Bismarck into a maze of sorts, roads dead ending, torn-up pavement, and heavy machinery digging and hauling.

“We definitely had folks who called and said, ‘where should I park, we don’t even know where to go’,” Alchemist Tattoo part-owner Aileen Fritz said.

Frustrating and confusing for business owners and customers playing a game of leapfrog of sorts as one block reopens, and another one shuts down.

“Our goal for that project was really to isolate the contractor to a very specific work area,” Schell said. “Not open up the entire downtown in April.”

Fortunately, after six months of pouring concrete and installing new water mains, Bismarck city leaders expect the work to be wrapped up by Halloween.

“Huge sigh of relief,” Fritz said. “We’re excited to have our parking back, and to have our streets back and our people back.”

Fritz says Alchemist Tattoo on Broadway mainly works on an appointment basis, but like many of their downtown neighbors, they also count on a steady stream of walk-ins, something that’s been a challenge in the last six months.

“Fall and winter is normally a little slower for foot traffic type of place for us because it is so cold,” Fritz said. “So, we tend to hold onto our summers so strongly.”

With the work nearly finished, Fritz and her neighbors say they’re hoping more shoppers return downtown for the holidays.

Traffic is also reduced along 7th and 9th street in Bismarck as workers are replacing nearly a dozen traffic signals.

Schell expects that work will finish by the middle of November.