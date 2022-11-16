Crashed car gets hoisted up and removed from the scene of the accident.

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The Bismarck Street Department announced via Facebook that they will be removing snow in downtown Bismarck in “No-Parking – Street Cleaning” signed areas overnight tonight from 12:01 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.

According to the Bismarck Police Department, vehicles parked on the street in areas indicated by these signs will be towed by police.

Businesses along these signed street cleaning areas that have not already been cleaned, should have their sidewalks cleaned before midnight on their designated day.