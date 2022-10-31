BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Several streets that were closed as part of Bismarck’s downtown pavement repair project were reopened to traffic Monday morning.

Reopened stretches are Fifth Street from Main Avenue through Thayer Avenue, Broadway between Fourth Street and Sixth Street, and Thayer between Fourth and Sixth.

Drivers are asked to use caution, as the contractor will still be cleaning and placing pavement markings on the roadway.

Meanwhile, East Avenue C between Fifth and Sixth streets will be closed to traffic beginning Tuesday, as a contractor installs new water service for residents.

The closure will be in place through Wednesday. No detour will be provided. Access will be maintained to residents and businesses.

Also happening downtown, The City of Bismarck is replacing metal tree grates downtown with recycled rubber tree wells.

Officials say recycled rubber is easier to modify; workers can use a blade to cut away unwanted material and allow the tree more room to grow.