Downtown Fargo shooting leaves 3 people hospitalized

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Fargo that left three people injured.

Authorities say officers were on patrol in the 500 block of Broadway early Sunday when they heard what they believed to be gunshots.

Officers discovered the three victims and rendered medical aid before paramedics arrived. The victims were transported to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known.

Police say the incident remains under investigation. No further information has been released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

College Basketball

WDA Hockey

State Wrestling

Class B Basketball

Tuition assistance for National Guard members

Small business support

LEGO Regionals

All about drones in ND

FNF Pt 2

FNF Pt 1

Mandan Nutrition

Alzheimer's and COVID

Man OK after car launches off US-131, drops 40 feet

Cohoes students write to local veteran

KX Convo: Sue Shirek

Friday, February 19th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

New Helicopters

Help For Small Business

Watford Tattoos

Border Patrol Scam

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News