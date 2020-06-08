Downtown Minot businesses hosting ‘Promdemic’

A Minot organization is hosting an event next week to give area high schoolers a night to remember.

It’s called Promdemic and is being put on by the Minot Downtown Business and Professional Association.

Students will have the opportunity to dress up, take photos and visit different venues downtown to eat and play games.

One organizer we spoke with says it’s exciting to be able to provide a sense of normalcy to kids who have gone through so much.

“Everybody is welcome, but to kind of give them a night that they can still remember — give them a night where they can get their photos taken or take their own selfies or just put their prom attire on — it’s a night that a lot of high school students really look forward to so this way they can still have that experience and then even more,” ND AmeriCorps Member Kellie Sink said.

A local bridal shop is also looking forward to being apart of the special night.

Katie Davis, the manager, says she’s most excited to see everyone all dressed up.

“I think it will be awesome seeing all the kids running around in their prom attire downtown, just something that we’ve never had downtown before, all dressed up, just the different stops is gonna be a neat experience for them,” Mary Me Bridal Store Manager Katie Davis said.

To learn more about the event and how to purchase tickets, click here.