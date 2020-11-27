Downtown Minot Christmas tree lighting goes virtual

The pandemic hasn’t stopped the City of Minot from stagging its annual Christmas tree lighting, but this year it’s online.

With the help of people from the community, Minot’s Downtown Association put together a video for the lighting of the tree. The video displays many of the businesses in the area and even has some caroling in it.

A member of the association says even though the event is virtual, it doesn’t mean people still can’t get out and enjoy the tree in person.

“It’s beautiful this year. So we are hoping that people come downtown to still check it out and take pictures in front of it with the sleigh and the present boxes,” said Jessica Ackerman.

Ackerman says the video is a bit lengthy, so enjoy it with a nice cup of hot cocoa.