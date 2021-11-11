Downtown Minot prepares for busy holiday shopping season

Big box stores like Walmart and Amazon are already offering Black Friday deals.

In downtown Minot, the first sight of snow serves as a reminder to local businesses to get ready for holiday sales.

From clothing to interior decor, food and desserts, and everything in between… businesses are ready to welcome in-store customers. That’s why they are planning some of the best deals this season.

“We’ve got a ton of cool new products coming in. Preparing for the Christmas season, we’ve got a lot of wonderful holiday gift options coming in,” said Olivia Kimberlin, Events Coordinator at Gourmet Chef.

She said their food is the most-looked-forward-to item.

“Everybody looks to us for holiday inspiration for holiday feasts and so we’ve got some really wonderful Pride of Dakota products.”

Down the street, the owner of Cookies For You, Casey Klein, says there’s something for everyone who comes shopping downtown.

“We are preparing by making lots and lots and lots of cookies and just trying to figure out what kind of specials we wanna run.”

There will also be the Black Friday specials like the Cookie Monster and small cookies for kids, according to Klein, who said the kids can also have their pictures taken with Cookie Monster.

One deal includes a $5 dollar gift card on a $40 order

The store owners say in-store traffic was low last year because of COVID.

With significant improvement in the pandemic, they are looking forward to a lot of people walking into their stores, not only on Black Friday but on the day after, too, which is dedicated to small businesses.

If for some reason you’re unable to go in person to your favorite store, there’s always the online option,

as some deals and discounts will be available both in-store and online.

This year more, more than 72-million Americans are expected to shop on Black Friday, according to The Finder.