Downtown Minot shops hosting ‘Sidewalk Sale’

Small businesses have been hit particularly hard by the pandemic, and people will have the opportunity to shop them right on the street.

The Minot Downtown Business and Professional Association is hosting a Sidewalk Sale.

Participating businesses will be showcasing products right outside their stores and offering special deals.

“It’s a great way for ya know all the local businesses downtown to get together to bring people downtown — just a fun time for people to shop stores that they don’t always shop at and a good time to just get together and meet downtown,” Manager of Mary Me Bridal Katie Davis said.

The event runs from tomorrow, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

