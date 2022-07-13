MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — An event to raise awareness about art in the community will take place Thursday.

The Minot Area Council of the Arts is hosting Thursdays Downtown for the second year.

Main street will be closed from Central Avenue to Second Avenue South beginning at 3 p.m.

This event will feature local live music that is free, bounce houses, arts and crafts stands and food trucks.

“This is a great time to see what not only main street has but what Minot has for arts. It’s free to attend, you can listen to the music, you can sit down and enjoy the atmosphere. You can look around at all the different shops and the vendors that we have out on the street,” said Minot Area Council of the Arts Executive Director Justin Anderson.

It was a big deal for the organizers to make this geared towards families.

They also hope to use this event as a way to introduce different art forms to those who may be new to the art scene.

“The tremendous art opportunities that Minot has to offer. These bands are really extremely talented and the crafters that are out are very talented and if you’re not familiar with that part of Minot, this is your chance to do it,” added Anderson.

While Minot is small compared to cities such as Nashville and Los Angeles, you will still be able to find artists who are just as talented.

“I think that on the scale that this is everything extremely accessible when you get to bigger cities they have, you know, a lot of the same elements but it’s not necessarily as accessible for everybody and for the size of the community here, even compared to those larger cities, like there’s a lot going on in Minot, there’s always something to do that’s arts-related,” said Minot Area Council of the Arts Operations and Special Project Coordinator Chandell Lattin.

Activities will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the Music starts at 6 p.m.

Thursdays Downtown will take place every Thursday from now through August 4.