Street crews will begin removing snow from downtown Minot this weekend.

The schedule is as follows:

11 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday: Downtown streets

11 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday: Downtown avenues

11 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday: Downtown streets

11 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday: Downtown avenues

Street Superintendent Kevin Braaten is asking downtown residents to follow parking regulations so his crew can remove snow more efficiently. Vehicles parked in the way could be towed if they aren’t moved by the owners, he added.

This is the third time city crews have removed snow from the downtown area this winter.