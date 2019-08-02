Downtown Minot wins an award for improvement project

An improvement project in downtown Minot has won an award.

The Downtown Infrastructure Improvement project was selected by the American Public Works Association. The renovation took three years and included a complete reconstruction of 26 blocks in the downtown area. The city engineer says, they did the work, but the businesses in the area really made it all come together

Lance Meyer: So the city supply the infrastructures. We design the light pole to be able have the hanging baskets on them. We supply the baskets, that was part of the project. We supplied the planting beds along the street.

But after that it, was up to the downtown folks to really take that and make something, and they did that.

Meyer says the total cost of the project was about 29.5 million dollars.