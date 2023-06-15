BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It was a busy evening downtown as people got to visit local shops and artists.

It was all part of the 12th annual Art and Wine Walk which is hosted by the Downtowners Association.

People received a map and an Art and Wine Walk Passport. Then they visited all the shops on the map to get their passport stamped. If they visited all the shops their names were put in a drawing for a chance to win a grand prize.

Two locals decided to go to the event for a special reason.

“Birthday treat! Birthday treat for both of us! And we like to support our downtown businesses. we think it’s really important. And there are a lot of new businesses downtown. So, it’s nice to walk in and see what they have,” said Jessica Van Patten.

Proceeds from the Downtowners Art & Wine Walk will go to the Downtowners non-profit which promotes betterment and revitalization efforts for the downtown area.