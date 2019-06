The Art and Wine Walk is taking place tonight.

It’s a great chance to get downtown to check out all the shops and enjoy the nice weather.



Proceeds from the Downtowners Art & Wine Walk will go to the Downtowners non-profit to promote revitalization efforts of historic Downtown Bismarck for the entire community to enjoy.

Every business will feature local artists and musicians that will be showcasing their talent and work throughout the Art & Wine Walk until 9:30 tonight.