Dozens gather at state Capitol to bring awareness to youth homelessness

Dozens demonstrated at the state Capitol Saturday to bring awareness to youth homelessness in Bismarck.

Those who attended the first-ever “Take a Stand Against Youth Homelessness” event acknowledged the 415 homeless youth identified in Bismarck in 2020.

The demonstrators joined arms at 4:15 p.m. for four minutes and 15 seconds to recognize those homeless.

Bismarck Public Schools Homeless Coordinator Sherrice Roness organized the event, and Mayor Steve Bakken and those from the Missouri Valley Homeless Coalition attended.

“It might be under a stairwell in a hotel, it may be in a car, storage unit, those kinds of things. We want to bring this number and this visual out to the community to say hey, this is actually happening in Bismarck, and this is how many youth are experiencing this every year,” Roness said.

The Housing and Urban Development Department awarded the Missouri Valley Homeless Coalition $1.9 million in September.

Those at the Coalition say they’re planning how to use that money to help youth in need.