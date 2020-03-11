Dozens of people from Minot helping Fargo’s flood fight

Dozens of people from Minot are helping in Fargo’s flood fight.

About 30 people made the four-hour drive to sandbag central. You can see them leading groups of young Fargo students, tossing bags on the pallets.

WDAY News spoke with Minot’s mayor who says this is something they’ve wanted to do for a while.

“This is a common bond between communities, like I said, not just Minot and Fargo, but every community that has the potential for a natural disaster to come together,” said Shaun Sipma, Minot Mayor.

The team volunteered, got a tour of Fargo’s new city hall and is driving back to Minot Wednesday night.