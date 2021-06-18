Quilt show coming to Tuttle this weekend

More than 50 quilts are on display, some dating back to the 1920s at Tuttle’s Innovation Center.

Quilts were brought in locally and from around the state to support the show. One volunteer says there have been many entries and each has its own story.

“It’s gone very well. We’ve had over 50 quilts and such a wide variety. Somebody said they’re supposed to vote for their favorite, but they really couldn’t begin because each one is so unique,” said Gladys Gerr.

The quilt show will run Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and again on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.