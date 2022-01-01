Dozens participate in First Day Hike at Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park

Despite the freezing weather, a crowd lined up at Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park to participate in the First Day Hike, a nationwide initiative encouraging people to get outdoors on New Year’s Day.

“Just getting people out the first day of the year, out hiking, getting to enjoy our awesome state parks, we definitely have a cold day, last year was a different story,” Fort Lincoln State Park Manager Erik Dietrich said.

The hike is about a mile and a quarter and takes about 45 minutes to finish.

“Not too long but, just long enough to get people pumping, their blood moving, keeping them warm while they’re hiking and get to see some of the beautiful scenery out here,” Dietrich said

Clara Butland said she stays consistent with taking hikes.

“Probably two, three times a month,” she said.

She is bringing that same energy into the new year.

Even when it may be cold while taking a hike, she said you just have to be prepared.

“Just dress for it,” Butland said.

The park offered amenities to help warm people up.

“We’ve got a nice fire going here to warm people up outside, as well as the museum. We’ve got a big fire going in there, and we have hot chocolate as well. That’ll help warm us a little, just hiking, talking, keeping people moving, it will keep them warm,” Dietrich said.

The hike also kicked off the Parks and Recreation Department’s 12 for 12 challenge, which encourages people to hike one North Dakota state park trail each month.