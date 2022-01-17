Dozens participate in free public skate day, thanks to Mandan Parks and Rec

Mandan Parks and Recreation is hosting its 40th Annual Winter Daze encouraging community members to participate in recreational events.

Dozens brought out their ice skates for some fun inside the Starion Sports Complex on Monday.

There was a free public skate session and a small fee required for skate rentals. Skaters ranging from beginner to advanced got out on the ice.

KX News spoke with a spectator who says there is nothing like the enjoyment of winter activities.

“It’s a good thing for kids to be out here and have something free that they can potentially find a passion for. It gets kids out of the house, away from the video games and the TV and the TikTok,” Sammie Kobos said.

The next activity will be bingo for senior citizens on Tuesday at the Mandan Golden Age Center starting at 12:30.