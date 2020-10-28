Road to Recovery

Dr. Drew Pinsky gives keynote address at online Recovery Reinvented event

A high-profile speaker known for a television show about addiction treatment addressed North Dakotans about the stigma of addiction on Wednesday.

Dr. Drew Pinsky, known for hosting Celebrity Rehab on VH1, delivered a keynote address at the 2020 Recovery Reinvented event, which was moved online due to the pandemic.

The goal of the free, day-long event was to address the stigma and stereotypes that surround addiction.

And Pinsky, commonly referred to as Dr. Drew, was candid about how North Dakota is doing on that matter. He said one in three North Dakotans believes addiction is a moral weakness.

He said the first step to normalizing the conversation about addiction is identifying what it is.

“I’ve defined it simply as ‘ongoing use in the face of consequence.’ So functioning problems on work or school, health, finance, relationships, or legal status. Those areas of your life are affected,” Pinsky said.

Click here to watch a re-broadcast of Recovery Reinvented 2020.

