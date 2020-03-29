Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Dr. Fauci warns U.S. could see over 100,000 deaths

Local News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A lone jogger run on a partially empty 7th Avenue, resulting from citywide restrictions calling for people to stay indoors and maintain social distancing in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, Saturday March 28, 2020, in New York. President Donald Trump says he’s considering a quarantine affecting residents of the state and neighboring New Jersey and Connecticut amid the coronavirus outbreak, but New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that roping off states would amount to “a federal declaration of war.” (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government’s foremost infection disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says the U.S. will certainly have “millions of cases” of COVID-19 and more than 100,000 deaths.

As the U.S. tops the world in reported infections from the new coronavirus, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases predicts 100,000-200,000 deaths from the outbreak in the U.S.

The U.S. is currently reporting more than 124,000 cases and more than 2,100 deaths.

Fauci was speaking to CNN’s “State of the Union” as the federal government is discussing rolling back guidelines on social distancing in areas that have not been hard-hit by the outbreak.

Fauci says he would only support the rollback in lesser-impacted areas if there is enhanced availability of testing in place to monitor those areas. He acknowledged “it’s a little iffy there” right now.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Swimming

Thumbnail for the video titled "Swimming"

Nurse Tests Positive Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nurse Tests Positive Update"

Price Gauging

Thumbnail for the video titled "Price Gauging"

N95 Local Need

Thumbnail for the video titled "N95 Local Need"

RW: Delores Castle

Thumbnail for the video titled "RW: Delores Castle"

Governor Burgum's Saturday Press Briefing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor Burgum's Saturday Press Briefing"

Robert one minute 3-28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert one minute 3-28"

Stuffed Animals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stuffed Animals"

Books and Bracelets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Books and Bracelets"

Yoga

Thumbnail for the video titled "Yoga"

5 minute test

Thumbnail for the video titled "5 minute test"

Jaxon Duttenhefer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jaxon Duttenhefer"

Mr. Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mr. Basketball"

2 New Exec Orders

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 New Exec Orders"

Music at CHI

Thumbnail for the video titled "Music at CHI"

Pebble Creek

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pebble Creek"

Telemedicine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Telemedicine"

Telehealth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Telehealth"

Overpayment Scam

Thumbnail for the video titled "Overpayment Scam"

Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hockey"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge