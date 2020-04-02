Drastic Drop in Pollution: Another Unintended Consequence of the Coronavirus

At the height of the coronavirus crisis in China, there was a drastic drop in Nitrogen Dioxide levels over the country.

This is according to NASA and the European Space Agency’s pollution monitoring satellites.

Nitrogen Dioxide, or NO2, is an air pollutant that is produced by burning fossil fuels, like coal, oil, gas or diesel.

So what does this mean for the U.S.?

An environmental scientist with the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality expects a similar effect to happen here, simply because of the significant reduction in travel.

She says this is one of the starkest examples we’ve ever had to point to human activity as the culprit for Nitrogen Dioxide pollution.

“That really is what overall science is based on. When we see things that we would expect, and then we see evidence to back up those expectations, then that is when we can start moving forward to better conclusions,” explained DEQ Environmental Scientist Angela Seligman.

It’s important to note that once the pandemic ends, and production and travel pick up again, NO2 levels will likely go right back to pre-coronavirus levels.