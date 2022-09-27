BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — At Bismarck State College, students learn how to create art that communicates ideas, thoughts, and feelings.

Students work in two- and three-dimensional art and general design.

The Art Department there says art education is not just for kids, it’s for all ages. All you have to do is start drawing.

“People think, this has got to be super lifelike right away. I try to do as quick gesture line drawing to show people this doesn’t have to be beautiful. It doesn’t have to be a perfect drawing. This was what ten seconds? Is it the world’s best drawing? Absolutely not,” said Andrea Fagerstrom, art instructor at BSC.

Fagerstrom also said that using your shoulder to draw is great for beginners.

With your shoulder, you can go everywhere, in all directions up and down, back and forth, and in large movements.