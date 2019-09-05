Dream Catchers play ball with Minot Minotauros

The Dreamcatchers baseball team is playing tonight in Minot.

“Helping my best friend, Aaron, play,” said Ashley Hanson & Aaron Bliven, Dream Catchers players.

The Dream Catchers started in 2003 and gives kids with disabilities a chance to play sports. The team had 13 players the first year. Fast forward 16 years and now there are more than 70. Players travel as far as Williston and Garrison to play.

“These kids love playing baseball, love being out there,” said Michelle Bliven, founder. “The smiles are just incredible. Not just from the players, but from the buddies as well.”

The Minot Minotauros are ditching the ice and heading to the diamond to play baseball with the Dream Catchers.

“I’m excited. And Aaron loves them. His favorite hockey team ever,” said Hanson and Bliven.

This isn’t the first year the Minotauros have played with the Dream Catchers. And, they look forward to the same thing every year.

“It’s just a blast,” said Marty Murray, coach Minotauros. “By the end of the night, your cheeks are hurting from smiling and we cherish our relationship with the Dream Catchers and look forward to this year after year.”

“I just know how excited we are about being here and then how excited we are able to make the Dream Catchers,” said Cole O’Connell, Minotauros player.

“It means the world to all of us and we had a great time last year doing it and I know they did too, so it’s just awesome,” said Ben Garrity, Minotauros player.

The kids play baseball games throughout the summer with different teams in Minot. It’s something the founder thinks is very precious and should be treasured.

“I say to the hockey players, never take your gift to be able to play a sport for granted because it is a gift,” said Michelle Bliven. “Watching these kids out here playing baseball, playing something they love to do and being able to do it is a pretty incredible thing.”