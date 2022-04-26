BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Dream Center Bismarck officially opened its doors, but for years — well before the center opened — Founder Jim Barnhardt was helping feed people in the community.

For the past three years, Barnhardt expanded the Adopt-a-Block food distribution program he started from two days to six days a week.

Volunteer efforts and the vision of Barnhardt were recognized with the Hunger Relief Champion award from the Great Plains Food Bank.

“In 2019 you started your Adopt-a-Block and it was at that point we saw your incredibly passionate heart step forward and you led with heart to say ‘There is a gap in our community, what can we do to fill that need and feed hungry people,'” said Great Plains Food Bank CEO Melissa Sobolik.

“To me the Dream Center means hope. Our vision for the Dream Center is help for today. We help people out as much as we can at the present and then hope for tomorrow. We help them to the point that they have a hope for a better tomorrow,” said Barnhardt.

The Adopt-a-Block program now distributes more than 100,000 pounds of food each month to those in need in Bismarck.