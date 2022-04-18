Dream Center Bismarck’s new building will be opening to the public soon, but we stopped by a little early.

The Dream Center began as a food distribution group two years ago, providing donations and meal runs to those who needed them in the Bismarck-Mandan area.

Now, to meet the needs of the community, they’ve made a new home on Park Avenue.

This new location was chosen due to its proximity to the area with the lowest gross income in the state — the mobile home complex by Park Avenue.

Jim Barnhardt, founder and executive director of the Dream Center, said that they’ve got one big focus when it comes to the project’s objective.

“Our goal is really to serve the entire Bismarck-Mandan area,” said Barnhardt, “but to have a special impact on the neighborhood children and families of this part of Bismarck.”

With the extra space, they’re adding many new features, including a community pantry, chapel and meeting rooms.

The Dream Center has also partnered with The Banquet, a community outreach that aims to serve hot meals to the community seven days a week.

The Dream Center is not officially open yet, but a Community Open House event is being held on Sunday the 24th from 3-6 p.m.

During the event, guests can receive a tour of the new facility, as well as partake in free food and win prizes.